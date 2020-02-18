Police intercept four drivers in six days

POLICE: Moranbah officers are focusing on tackling the Fatal Five.

MORANBAH Police maintain a high visibility presence on the roads in and around Moranbah, placing a particular emphasis on tackling the Fatal Five and detecting behaviour which places other road users at risk.

Between February 13 and February 18, Moranbah Police intercepted three drink drivers and one drug driver on Moranbah’s roads.

All have been charged and are expected to appear at court.

While it is disappointing that drivers take the risk of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the fact that they are intercepted and taken off the roads shows the proactive response police take to keeping the roads safe.

February 13

At 12.19am, police were conducting patrols of Moranbah Access Road, Moranbah when they intercepted a motor car being driven by a 27-year-old Calamvale man.

Police required the man to provide a specimen of breath for a roadside breath test which allegedly provided a positive result.

The man was taken to the Breath Analysing Section at Moranbah Police Station where a further test was conducted and the man allegedly provided a positive reading of 0.081 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 4, in relation to the drink driving offence and his licence was immediately suspended.

February 16

A 24-year-old Blacks Beach man was intercepted, driving a motor car on Griffin Street, Moranbah, at 12.15am.

Police observed the man drive his vehicle from the car park at a licensed premises and quickly intercepted the vehicle.

The man was subjected to a RBT which allegedly provided a positive result.

He was taken to the Breath Analysing Section at Moranbah Police Station where a further test was conducted and the man allegedly provided a positive reading of 0.123 per cent BAC.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates court on March 4, in relation to drink driving.

The man’s licence was also immediately suspended until court.

February 17

At 8.27pm, police were conducting patrols of Jackson Avenue, Moranbah when they intercepted a motor car being driven by a 23-year-old Moranbah man.

The driver was required to provide a specimen of saliva for a roadside drug test which allegedly provided a positive result.

Police said a saliva test was conducted which also provided a positive result.

On searching the vehicle, police located two glass pipes that had been used to smoke a dangerous drug, along with other drug utensils.

Police also located two butterfly knives in the boot of the vehicle.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates court on April 2, in relation to charges of drug driving, possessing drug utensils and possessing category M weapons.

His license was immediately suspended for 24 hours.

February 18

At 12.05am on February 18, police intercepted a 34-year-old Moranbah man driving a motor vehicle on Tallon Street, Moranbah.

Police required the man to provide a specimen of breath for a RBT which allegedly provided a positive result.

The man was taken to the Breath Analysing Section at Moranbah Police Station where a further test was conducted and the man allegedly provided a positive reading of 0.053 per cent BAC.

Further checks were conducted and police allege the man was also unlicensed to drive a motor vehicle at the time of the interception.

He will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 4, in relation to the drink driving offence and driving while unlicensed.

Remember, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not worth the risk.

It can lead to tragic consequences, serious charges and the immediate suspension of your driver’s licence.