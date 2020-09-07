Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police investigate after mystery cash found in mailbox

Paige Ashby
7th Sep 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the owner of a quantity of cash left at a Springfield Lakes address two weeks ago.

On Monday afternoon, August 17, a resident found the money in their letterbox and notified police.

Anyone with information about the origins of the cash is asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001737367 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

queensland police servce springfield lakes unclaimed cash. editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and mines working.’

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        ‘Nightmares for a month’: mum shares son’s bullying pain

        Premium Content ‘Nightmares for a month’: mum shares son’s bullying pain

        News ‘It needs to stop now before another suicide happens’: CQ mums rally together to...

        13-week premmie fought against all odds to survive

        Premium Content 13-week premmie fought against all odds to survive

        Parenting BIG READ: Isaac mum said ‘the doctor was basically pushing for us to terminate’