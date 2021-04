Police are investigating an alleged attempted break in at the bottle shop at The Capricorn Hotel. FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating an alleged attempted break in at the bottle shop at The Capricorn Hotel in Blackwater.

The alleged incident was reported to police at 8am on Monday.

Police allege persons have attempted to gain entry to the bottle shop by damaging a wall panel.

The persons were disturbed before gaining entry and decamped in an unknown direction.

Investigations are continuing.