Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Crime

Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

by Grace Mason
28th Feb 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime crimestoppers home invasion police sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside the seedy underbelly of our toxic meth houses

        premium_icon Inside the seedy underbelly of our toxic meth houses

        Crime “IT IS the asbestos of the 20th century”. That is Mark Jarvis’s description of meth, after spending the past two years cleaning houses in Central Queensland.

        Leaders farewell their long-time home, community

        premium_icon Leaders farewell their long-time home, community

        News The well-known Emerald family is moving on to the next adventure.

        Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        premium_icon Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        News Two men have been sent to hospital following a car crash.

        Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        premium_icon Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        News A woman had her toddler on her lap in the front