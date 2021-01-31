Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police establish crime scene in Bracken Ridge after suspicious death
Police establish crime scene in Bracken Ridge after suspicious death
News

Police investigate possible murder in Brisbane’s north

by Nathan Edwards
31st Jan 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have shut down two north Brisbane streets on Sunday afternoon after a person was found dead inside a home.

A crime scene was declared in 2 Slaughter Street, Bracken Ridge. Police are treating the death as suspicious.

More than a dozen police officers and detectives have gathered outside a large brick home.

Two people believed to be related to the deceased were seen leaving a neighbouring home visibly distraught.

An elderly woman also being taken away in a car.

Nearby residents were shocked to see their "normally quiet" street become a crime scene, calling it "a great neighbourhood".

Detectives are this afternoon trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, not ruling out the incident being a murder.

 

Originally published as Police investigate possible murder in Brisbane's north

More Stories

bracken ridge suspicious death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Premium Content CQ mine cuts jobs as QRC touts ‘highest ever’ coal job stats

        Employment The commissioning of a new truck fleet has resulted in the loss of labour hire roles

        ‘Big shoes to fill’: Isaac council searches for new CEO

        Premium Content ‘Big shoes to fill’: Isaac council searches for new CEO

        News Incumbent CEO is retiring after a 40-year career in local council.

        ’Beautiful family’ loses everything in devastating fire

        Premium Content ’Beautiful family’ loses everything in devastating fire

        Community ‘They are the most beautiful family you could ever meet and would always do...

        Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        Premium Content Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

        News Paramedics were called to the private property in Central Queensland.