Menu
Login
News

Man dies in ‘suspicious’ balcony fall

The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
by Jacob Miley

POLICE are currently investigating the death of a man who fell from the seventh floor of a Cairns hotel.

Police were called to the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns on Abbott St about 1.30am after reports a man had fallen.

A 24-year-old was found dead at the scene. A Queensland Police spokeswoman said itâ€™s not known whether the man was a tourist or local. They believe the death could be suspicious.

A 19-year-old man was taken from the apartment complex to Cairns Hospital with an arm injury and is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Topics:  balcony cairns death editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners