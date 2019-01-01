Menu
News

Man, 20, dies in suspicious circumstances

1st Jan 2019 5:23 AM

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man in central Queensland overnight.

A 67-year-old man is helping them with their inquiries following the death of the other man, in North Mackay.

Police were called to Glenpark St around 12.30am, where a 20-year-old man was found injured in a car. He died at the scene from his injury.

It is alleged he was involved in an altercation at an address in Gemini Court, Andergrove, earlier in the night, where he sustained the injury.

Crime scenes have been declared at Glenpark St and Gemini Crt, with scientific and scenes of crime officers processing the scenes and uniform and detectives canvassing the areas.

An Investigation Centre has been established at the Mackay Police Station.

A 67-year-old man was taken into custody.

There is no further information available at this time.

