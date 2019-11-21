Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A suspicious device was found in the Sports Centre at Churchie. Picture: Steve Pohlner
A suspicious device was found in the Sports Centre at Churchie. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Police investigate suspicious device at elite school

by Antonia O’Flaherty
21st Nov 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS were in lockdown for hours this morning as police investigated a suspicious device at an elite inner-city school.

The Courier-Mail understands school staff found a "suspicious package" in the Sports Centre at Churchie in East Brisbane this morning and reported the incident to police, and initiated normal lockdown procedure.

Anglican Church Grammar School, East Brisbane. Picture: File
Anglican Church Grammar School, East Brisbane. Picture: File

A QPS spokesman confirmed police received the report of a suspicious device this morning at Anglican Church Grammar School about 8.50am. 

"The device was located in a building separate to the main school. The school was placed in a lockdown exclusion zone and the device was assessed by specialist officers and deemed to be safe."

"There is not a threat to students and staff who have now returned to studies."

The Courier-Mail received a report the device could have been a "homemade vape" however this was not confirmed by QPS.

By 11am the school was no longer in lockdown and parents are being notified of the incident.

Anglican Church Grammar School were contacted for comment.

anglican church grammar school brisbane churchie police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I hit rock bottom’: Tradie's heartbreak turning point

        premium_icon ‘I hit rock bottom’: Tradie's heartbreak turning point

        Travel "A lot of people in the mining and construction industry face the isolation of being stuck in the same place, doing the same job," he said.

        Bundy the victim of state and federal neglect: Frecklington

        premium_icon Bundy the victim of state and federal neglect: Frecklington

        News “Regional Queensland has missed out and I don’t think it’s right."

        Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        premium_icon Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        News ABOUT $1.9 billion has been brought forward for critical road and infrastructure...

        Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        premium_icon Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        News 420 of the participants developed melanoma for the first time