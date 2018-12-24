Menu
Police are investigating after a man was found inside the Altona home. Picture: Nicole Garmston
News

Body found inside blood-smeared home

by Natalie Wolfe
24th Dec 2018 8:33 AM

Police are questioning a man and a woman after a body was found inside a blood-smeared home in Melbourne's southwest overnight.

Homicide Squad detectives stayed at the property all night after a man's body was located inside the Altona home just before 11.30pm.

Forensic detectives were photographed at the home this morning, with a large amount of blood seen smeared across the front door.

Police were called to the Civic Pde home and confirmed a man and a woman are assisting them with their inquiries.

 

A large amount of blood was smeared on the property’s front door. Picture: Nicole Garmston
It's understood the home and some surrounding apartments have security cameras, with the footage likely to form a crucial part of the investigation.

In a statement, Victoria Police said it was "yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death".

Neighbours told The Age they heard no loud noises overnight and only found out about the man's death from the morning news.

"We didn't know what was happening," a neighbour named John told the publication.

"I don't know [the residents of the house] … it's quite a bit of different kind of people [living there], we don't know who really they are."

The investigation is ongoing.

