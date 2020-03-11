Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Gympie Regional Realty property manager Debra Mason.
Former Gympie Regional Realty property manager Debra Mason.
News

Police investigating former Gympie property manager

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONGOING police investigations against a former Gympie Regional Realty property manager have stalled a civil dispute between the two parties.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal proceedings heard in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday morning saw a dispute between Gympie Regional Realty and ex-employee Debra Mason adjourned until May due to the incomplete investigations.

The particulars of the civil dispute between the two parties were not heard in court.

Ms Mason is not facing any criminal charges.

Solicitor Peter Boyce sought leave to represent Gympie Regional Realty in what he called an "employment issue" between the company and Ms Mason.

Ms Mason told the court she had not received Mr Boyce's application.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he would adjourn the matter because it would potentially prejudice Ms Mason if she was charged with any offence following the police investigation.

"I'm not going to hear it today because of the fact that I have before me credible information that the police are investigating a criminal offence against you on their behalf," Mr Callaghan said.

"I don't wish you to be prejudiced if there is a police investigation that is going to charge you with committing an offence. It's for your own good."

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter until May 12 and said he would not consider Mr Boyce's application until then.

civil court gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region gympie regional realty police investigations qcat
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        premium_icon Rubyvale man’s backyard home to marijuana plants

        News NAMED: Man suffering PTSD busted for drugs after police execute search warrant

        Major change to Emerald fire station

        premium_icon Major change to Emerald fire station

        News A major change to the Emerald fire station is anticipated to boost fire and rescue...

        How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        premium_icon How Emerald gym boss has turned her life around

        News 'I was obese after swapping my addiction to cigarettes to food, plus two babies'

        Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        premium_icon Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        News Up to 10 per cent discount for Central Highlands residents.