Risdon Prison on Hobart’s Eastern Shore. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Crime

Inmate dies at Risdon Prison

15th Jan 2019 10:40 AM

A 55-year-old inmate died at Risdon prison overnight, police said.

Police attended the prison after being informed of the man's sudden death on Monday evening.

"Initial investigations indicate that the death is not considered suspicious" a spokesman said in a statement.

Director of Prisons Ian Thomas confirmed there had been a death in custody.

He extended his sincere condolences to the inmate's family and friends.

The Forensic Pathologist and the Coroner attended and reviewed the scene.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

