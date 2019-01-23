Menu
Police are investigating separate shootings in Queensland.
Police investigating separate shootings

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Jan 2019 7:08 AM

Police are investigating two separate gunshot incidents that took place on Tuesday at opposite ends of the state.

In the first, a man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in Cairns last night.

About 7.30pm on Tuesday police were called to a disturbance at a Yangoora Street house.

Police believe a shot was discharged, during an argument, which injured a man's leg.

A 40-year-old White Rock man was taken to the Cairns hospital in a stable condition with a single gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Police established a crime scene and continue to investigate.

In a separate incident, a man was found with head injuries and a gunshot wound to the leg at a Lehmans Road address in Beenleigh.

Police are investigating.

