Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg Police are investigating three unlawful enteries into motor vehicle matters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Bundaberg Police are investigating three unlawful enteries into motor vehicle matters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
News

Police investigating three unlawful entries to vehicles

Mikayla Haupt
28th Mar 2021 5:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In the space of a week there has been three unlawful entries to vehicles in the region.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said one the latest incident happened about 1am on March 24 when a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Targo Street, Bundaberg Central and a wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote the police reference number: QP2100558841.

Senior Constable Duncan said overnight on March 22 a vehicle parked on Griffith St, Bundaberg South had equipment stolen from the external area of the vehicle including a light bar and spotlights.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about this matter are urged to contact police and quote QP2100547268.

Overnight on March 18, she said a vehicle parked on Maryborough St, Bundaberg South was damaged and a Rhino sun seeker awning was removed.

Police are currently investigating the incident and request anyone who has any information in relation to the matter to contact police and quote QP2100525565.

 

 

MORE STORIES

bundaberg police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Premium Content Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Property Mackay average house price climbs to the highest in five years as rental yields soar, but a spike in the volume of land sales places a squeeze on the construction...

        GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Premium Content GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Tennis World-ranked player among those in action at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

        ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Premium Content ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Health It has been 25 years since RACQ CQ Rescue began saving lives across Mackay Isaac...