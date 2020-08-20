Menu
Police investigating toddler driveway death

by Erin Smith
20th Aug 2020 9:38 AM
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17 month old girl at Caboolture earlier this month.

Officer-in-charge of the Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said police and paramedics were called to a Caboolture address at about 8.30am on August 2.

Sgt Price said a 17-month old girl had been reversed over in her driveway.

She was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a critical condition but died on arrival.

Sgt Price said the matter involved family members and investigations were continuing.

The Forensic Crash unit are also investigating several other horrific crashes.

Including the death of Carol Ismail - a 55-year-old Wamuran woman who collided with a car while out cycling with her husband on Sunday.

The death of 51-year-old D'Aguilar woman Helena Payne is also still under investigation.

Mrs Payne was involved in a two-vehicle crash at on the D'Aguilar Highway near Bracalba at about 10.30am on August 15.

She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

