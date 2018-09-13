Menu
NABBED: Police used information from the pubic to catch offender.
Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

POLICE would like to thank the public who reported a hooning offence that occurred in Emerald on August 29.

A blue Ford Falcon sedan was seen performing a burnout on Hospital Rd.

Police were provided with information about the vehicle and a photo of the offence.

Police then began proceedings against a 22-year-old male, issuing an infringement notice with a penalty of $417 and two demerit points.

The vehicle was also immobilised for three months.

"This incident is a timely reminder to people who drive in this manner that the police and the community will not stand for it and with the number of dash cams on the road these days, it is only a matter of time before you are caught,” Emerald Police Officer-In-Charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said.

