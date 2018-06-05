Tributes for Toowoomba man after tragic end to search

A FAMILY is in mourning after the tragic end to a search for a young Toowoomba man who disappeared last week.

John Flanagan, 19, was last seen leaving his family home early on Friday morning and is believed to have set out on a camping trip in the Upper Flagstone Creek area.

But after three days of no contact, concerns grew over his safety and whereabouts.

Mr Flanagan's four-wheel drive was found severely bogged on a dirt track off Cooks Rd by his friends late on Monday night.

Inspector Stephen Angus. Police are searching bushland Cooks Road, off Upper Flagstone Creek Road for a young man, John Flanagan who has been reported missing. His car was located on Cooks Road, July 2017 Bev Lacey

A search of the nearby area failed to find any sign of the former scouts member, experienced camper and valued Toowoomba Regional Council employee.

Mr Flanagan's family filed an official missing person's report with police about 1am on Tuesdayy.

It triggered a large-scale search in rugged terrain on the edge of Toowoomba with several police units and searchers scouring the bushland for any sign of the teenager.

Tragically, Mr Flanagan was found dead a short distance away from where his vehicle became bogged.

Toowoomba City Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Angus said initial inquiries suggested there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Tragically this young man went missing on Friday and was discovered (on Tuesday) in tragic circumstances," he said.

Toowoomba Regional Council Acting Mayor Carol Taylor paid tribute to Mr Flanagan who she described as a valued young staff member in the infrastructure services group.

"On behalf of councillors and council staff, I extend our deepest sympathies to John's family, friends and work colleagues," Cr Taylor said.

Tributes flowed on social media for Mr Flanagan who was remembered as a "great mate".

"You were such a great mate and will be sadly missed," Mitch Single said.

2PM: Toowoomba man John Flanagan, who had been missing more than four days, has been found dead after a search in rugged bushland this morning.

There are no suspicious circumstances, and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

The man's family has been notified.

If this story has raised concerns with you or if anyone you know may need help, please call:

• Lifeline on 13 11 14

• Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

• MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

• Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

• Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

• Headspace on 1800 650 890

EARLIER 12PM: Concerns are growing for a young Toowoomba man after his vehicle was found "severely bogged" off a remote dirt road, sparking a major search.

Toowoomba City Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Angus said John Flanagan, 19, was last seen by his family Friday morning.

It wasn't until Mr Flanagan's four-wheel drive was found late Monday night bogged off Cooks Rd, near Upper Flagstone Creek Rd, that an official missing persons report was filed with police.

Insp. Angus said the man's anxious family contacted police about 1am Tuesday, sparking the search today.

He said police were focusing their search efforts to find Mr Flanagan on an area off Cooks Rd.

"Late last night (Mr Flanagan's) motor vehicle was found on a dirt track just off Cooks Rd severely bogged," Insp. Angus said.

"He is hopefully somewhere alive in bushland but currently (we are) undertaking a systematic search of that area.

"We have quite a few officers (searching) with more to come.

"It is quite a large search area to look at."

Insp. Angus said Mr Flanagan was an avid camper who left his family home on Friday morning but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Mr Flanagan's vehicle was found by "luck and chance" by his friends who are assisting police to co-ordinate the search.

"The young man's friends have been very helpful," he said.

"It's luck and chance that some of this man's friends happened to see the vehicle."

BREAKING: A search is under way on the Toowoomba escarpment after a car belonging to a man reported missing four days ago was found overnight.

Police and State Emergency Service crews are co-ordinating the search on Upper Flagstone Creek Rd, east of Toowoomba, this morning.

Police said the man was reported missing more than four days ago, and a vehicle believed to belong to him was located in the area overnight.

The man, believed to be 18 or 19, has not made contact with family or friends since that time.

The land search began this morning.