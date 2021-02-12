Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for a white pantech style transport truck that is allegedly harassing and tailgating a learner driver south-bound on the Bruce Highway near Calliope.
Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for a white pantech style transport truck that is allegedly harassing and tailgating a learner driver south-bound on the Bruce Highway near Calliope.
News

Police look for truck following learner on Bruce Highway

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for a white transport truck that has allegedly been harassing a learner driver on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the predominantly white transport truck was last seen about 12.15pm heading south-bound on the Bruce Highway.

“The last report was the truck was seen near the Kroombit Tops National Park turn-off heading south,” the spokesman said.

“The truck driver has allegedly been tailgating a learner driver.”

It is understood the truck driver has been flashing his lights and attempting to overtake the learner driver.

The spokesman said police would like to speak with the truck driver and are appealing to the public to help locate the pantech style truck.

If you think you have seen the truck please contact police (Policelink 131 444) to confirm the registration.

bruce highway calliope gladstone gladstone observer learner driver police appeal white truck
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Kevin Hart hit by $1.2m scam

      Kevin Hart hit by $1.2m scam
      • 12th Feb 2021 1:15 PM

      Top Stories

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose their key crop - and the surprising areas it will be grown in future.

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out

        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Norfolk Island residents want a voice in Qld Parliament, elections

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.