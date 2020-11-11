Police look for two men following Southside crash

The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.

The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.

GYMPIE police are looking for information from the public into the crashed car that went backwards over a steep concrete culvert on Power Road, just before the Mary Valley Highway intersection.

Ex-Stirling Homes owners levels assault allegation in court

The unregistered car has sat there covered in police tape since Saturday, November 6, when the accident occurred.

HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said the incident was called in to police as a single vehicle accident and two men were seen getting out of the vehicle, collecting some property out of the boot and then getting picked up by a white Toyota Prado, which was last seen heading outbound on the Mary Valley Highway.

The car on Power Road has somehow gone over the lip of the concrete culvert backwards.

"We are currently following up inquiries with the last registered owner," Senior Sergeant Davey said.

"If anyone witnessed or has knowledge of the incident or persons in the car we would be pleased to hear from them."

You can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.