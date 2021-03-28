Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have made a number of cocaine busts at Rockhampton nightclubs in recent months. Generic file photo.
Police have made a number of cocaine busts at Rockhampton nightclubs in recent months. Generic file photo.
Crime

Police make cocaine busts at Rocky nightclubs

Darryn Nufer
28th Mar 2021 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have made numerous cocaine busts at Rockhampton nightclubs in recent months.

Two men pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to cocaine possession at separate nightclubs.

One of those men was Tyson Wagner Gilliland, 18, who was caught with cocaine at The Goat in Rockhampton on February 7.

The court heard that at 12.30am, Gilliland opened his wallet to pay for a door (entry) charge when a bag fell from it.

A staff member notified police and CCTV footage implicated Gilliland.

The bag had 0.36g of cocaine in it.

Gilliland told police that he planned to use the cocaine that night.

Dane Douglas Langton, 24, was the other man who pleaded guilty after he was caught with cocaine at Rockhampton's Zodiac Nightclub on January 30.

The prosecution told the court that police officers found Langton and another man in a downstairs toilet cubicle together using the drug.

Langton also had a clip-seal bag containing 0.675g of cocaine in his possession.

Before handing down penalty to Gilliland, Magistrate Cameron Press gave this warning.

"Drugs overtake people's lives," he said.

"They destroy careers, they destroy families, it's just not worth it.

"You've got your whole life ahead of you - don't throw it away with drugs."

Mr Press took into account that Gilliland had no criminal history before fining him $750.

No conviction was recorded.

Langton, who had a "very limited history" with nothing of a similar nature, told Mr Press that he was not a regular cocaine user as he got drug tested for work.

"It's serious stuff," Mr Press said.

"Keep well away from drugs."

Langton was fined $800.

No conviction was recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

 

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Another roofer fronts Yeppoon court

Roofers working in CQ fall foul of the law

Customer sent threatening text messages to business owner

cocaine bust tmbcourt tyson wagner gillilanddane douglas langton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

        Rugby League Social and action shots from big day at Browne Park on Saturday.

        Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Premium Content Property guide: How much houses in your suburb are worth

        Property Mackay average house price climbs to the highest in five years as rental yields...

        GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Premium Content GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Tennis World-ranked player among those in action at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

        ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Premium Content ‘This rescue service is such a blessing to families’

        Health It has been 25 years since RACQ CQ Rescue began saving lives across Mackay Isaac...