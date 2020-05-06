Menu
BLACKBUTT DISTURBANCE: Police are currently on scene at a disturbance near Blackbutt. Picture: File
Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
5th May 2020 4:35 PM | Updated: 6th May 2020 6:14 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody by police after causing a disturbance in Blackbutt North.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man surrendered himself to police just before 6pm, and is now assisting with enquiries.

No one was hurt during the incident. 

EARLIER: 

POLICE are currently on scene at a residence in Blackbutt North where there are reports of a man threatening police with several knives.

Officers are attempting to negotiate with the man, and neighbours are being warned to stay indoors for their own safety.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property at Gilliland Crescent, Blackbutt North.

Police are still attempting to negotiate with the man, according to the spokeswoman.

More to come.

