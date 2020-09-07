Menu
Queensland Police Service spokesman said the male Central Queensland officer was the subject of an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate access to confidential information.
Crime

Police officer faces computer hacking charge

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
7th Sep 2020 1:45 PM
A SENIOR Constable has been stood down from his job and will face court over allegations of computer hacking.

“A male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties,” a QPS spokesman said.

The officer is set to appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24 for an offence of computer hacking.

