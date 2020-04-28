Blackwater boy enshrines memory of police officers

AN 11-year-old boy constructed a shine at his home to show his respect for police officers who were recently killed.

Upon hearing the news last week about four Victorian policemen, Jayden Deem welded a front-yard memorial that includes an Australian flag and four candles.

His mother Rhonda said that the incident was an "eye-opener for him and it touched him that [the Victorian police] were treated with such disrespect.

"He read about people that were leaving blue ribbons out in Melbourne and it evolved from that idea," Mrs Deem said.

"His father and I are both incredibly proud of him showing so much compassion and we were more than happy to support and help him."

Jayden in front of his memorial.

Jayden was visited by Blackwater police, who thanked him for his commiseration.

Sergeant Matthew Dux said "Regional policing is about the community and seeing gestures like this is appreciated by all the police. We can't do it alone.

"He came up with the design himself and the four candles represent the four police officers.

"When we arrived he ran out of his virtual classroom and left his teacher hanging."

Last week, Emerald resident Peter McDowell brought potted flowers to the Emerald Police Station to commemorate the Victorian officers.

"My heart really broke," he said.

"I was sad for the families and I was sad for the police force. All I want to do is give my condolences to the family.

"I want to let the police know that we care for them and they're respected. And they shouldn't have to die at work."