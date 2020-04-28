Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEMORIAL: Blackwater police - Sergeant Dux, Senior Constable Deacon, Constable Forbes and Constable McDougall - with Jayden Deem.
MEMORIAL: Blackwater police - Sergeant Dux, Senior Constable Deacon, Constable Forbes and Constable McDougall - with Jayden Deem.
News

Blackwater boy enshrines memory of police officers

Timothy Cox
28th Apr 2020 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 11-year-old boy constructed a shine at his home to show his respect for police officers who were recently killed.

Upon hearing the news last week about four Victorian policemen, Jayden Deem welded a front-yard memorial that includes an Australian flag and four candles.

His mother Rhonda said that the incident was an "eye-opener for him and it touched him that [the Victorian police] were treated with such disrespect.

"He read about people that were leaving blue ribbons out in Melbourne and it evolved from that idea," Mrs Deem said.

"His father and I are both incredibly proud of him showing so much compassion and we were more than happy to support and help him."

 

Jayden in front of his memorial.
Jayden in front of his memorial.

 

Jayden was visited by Blackwater police, who thanked him for his commiseration.

Sergeant Matthew Dux said "Regional policing is about the community and seeing gestures like this is appreciated by all the police. We can't do it alone.

"He came up with the design himself and the four candles represent the four police officers.

"When we arrived he ran out of his virtual classroom and left his teacher hanging."

Last week, Emerald resident Peter McDowell brought potted flowers to the Emerald Police Station to commemorate the Victorian officers.

"My heart really broke," he said.

"I was sad for the families and I was sad for the police force. All I want to do is give my condolences to the family.

"I want to let the police know that we care for them and they're respected. And they shouldn't have to die at work."

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marist College student hits hole-in-one

        premium_icon Marist College student hits hole-in-one

        News After six years of golf, Noah Reiter-Youd hit a milestone this month.

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion

        The new way to dob in people ignoring coronavirus rules

        premium_icon The new way to dob in people ignoring coronavirus rules

        Health Where residents are ignoring social distancing rules and how police are making it...

        Body discovered in CQ mining claim

        premium_icon Body discovered in CQ mining claim

        News Police responded to a triple-zero call from a claim in the Gemfields