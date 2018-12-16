Menu
Login
An unmarked police vehicle was rammed by a 4WD utility, injuring two officers and damaging the vehicle in an incident on Lilyfield Road at Rozelle overnight. Picture: Steve Tyson
An unmarked police vehicle was rammed by a 4WD utility, injuring two officers and damaging the vehicle in an incident on Lilyfield Road at Rozelle overnight. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Cops hit after driver refuses breath test

by AAP
16th Dec 2018 8:20 AM

TWO police officers are injured and a third has fired his gun after a driver refused to stop for a breath test and rammed a police car in Sydney.

Police on Sunday say the driver remains on the run after the incident in Lilyfield in the inner west, just before midnight, when a Ford Ranger failed to stop for police and was followed to Canal Road.

The ute reversed and rammed a police car before fleeing to Rozelle and crashing into a parked car, where the driver fled.

One officer was treated for head injuries while the other had lacerations. Both have been released from hospital.

A third officer fired on the ute shortly after it rammed the police vehicle. Police have opened a critical incident investigation, which will be subject to independent review.

breath test car injury police rammed rbo

Top Stories

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    News Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to dump more than 100mm of rain on parts of Central Queensland.

    Farewell to loved dad

    Farewell to loved dad

    News Beloved father and husband farewelled.

    Crunch time is here

    Crunch time is here

    News Queensland Year 12 graduates eagerly awaiting their results.

    Stay cautious on the roads these holidays

    Stay cautious on the roads these holidays

    News Police urge drivers to drive safely these school holidays.

    Local Partners