CLOSE SHAVE: Moranbah police officers ahead of their beard-shaving efforts to ensure their PPE fits correctly.
Police officers make personal sacrifices for safety

Contributed
6th Apr 2020 5:00 PM

MORANBAH police officers have made personal sacrifices to ensure their safety and that of others.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said some officers made a small but vital change over the weekend, shaving off their beards to correctly fit their personal protective equipment.

“Not only for our own safety and wellbeing, but for our family, friends and community members we come in contact with,” he said.

Moranbah police officers have shaved off their beards to ensure the proper fit of their personal protective equipment.
“It may be a small sacrifice but as frontline police officers, it is an important one.

“We were all feeling a tad fresh-faced turning up for work this morning.”

Mr Dyer said everyone was having to make changes to their daily lives in response to coronavirus, some big and some small.

“At this time, it is vitally important that we all make these changes to help flatten the curve,” he said.

