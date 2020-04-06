Police officers make small sacrifices for safety

MORANBAH police officers have made a sacrifice to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said some officers made a small but vital change over the weekend, shaving their beards off to correctly fit their personal protective equipment.

Moranbah police officers shaved their beards to ensure their personal protective equipment fitted properly.

“Not only for our own safety and wellbeing, but for our family, friends and community members we come in contact with,” he said.

“It may be a small sacrifice but as front line police officers, it is an important one.

“We were all feeling a tad fresh faced turning up for work this morning.”

Mr Dyer said everyone was having to make changes to their daily lives in response to the coronavirus, some big and some small.

“At this time, it is vitally important that we all make these changes to help flatten the curve,” he said.