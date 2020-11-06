Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environmental activist Barney Jackson attached himself to a concrete batching plant using a steel elbow lock to halt work at Adani's rail project at Belyando.
Environmental activist Barney Jackson attached himself to a concrete batching plant using a steel elbow lock to halt work at Adani's rail project at Belyando.
News

Police on scene as protester halts CQ rail project

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are on scene at Adani’s rail construction site near Belyando after a protester attached himself to a concrete batching plant using a lock-on device.

Barney Jackson, of Magnetic Island, has painted the steel elbow lock with the words “Water Is Life” and positioned himself at the top of the machinery in a deliberate attempt to halt work on the project.

More stories:

Christmas scrooge? Forced holiday work leaves miners fuming

WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

There is also a banner with the same message.

“I don’t want to be arrested, but I don’t want the mine to go ahead even more so here I am,” Mr Jackson said in a media release by Frontline Action on Coal.

Environmental activist Barney Jackson attached himself to a concrete batching plant using a steel elbow lock to halt work at Adani's rail project at Belyando.
Environmental activist Barney Jackson attached himself to a concrete batching plant using a steel elbow lock to halt work at Adani's rail project at Belyando.

“The most dangerous thing I could do with this (elbow lock) is not use it.

“The repercussions from the Carmichael mine are far more dangerous than me locking on with a steel tube.”

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed officers had been onsite since about 5.30am.

More stories:

REVENGE PORN: Man sent photos and videos of teen girlfriend

Why this Mackay urologist is passionate about Movember

Earlier this week the mega miner announced a name change of its Australian mining operations, which will now be known as Bravus Mining and Resources.

Chief executive officer David Boshoff said the name change had nothing to do with protesting but part of a major rebranding exercise.

adani carmichael coal mine adani rail belyando rail bravus mining & resources central queensland mines
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

        Premium Content WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

        Business Known for its homemade ice-cream and pies, it has been extensively renovated ready for new owners.

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pause to remember service, sacrifice

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pause to remember service, sacrifice

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

        Premium Content Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

        Rural Delays expected as police head to the car and cow crash