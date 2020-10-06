Police on the hunt for trailer stolen from CQ business

Police are investigating the stealing of a boilermakers trailer from a business on Murphy Street, Dysart.

Police are investigating the stealing of a boilermakers trailer from a business on Murphy Street, Dysart.

A TRAILER full of equipment has been stolen from a business in Central Queensland.

Police are investigating the stealing of the boilermakers trailer from Murphy Street, Dysart.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said staff arrived at work at 7am on October 4 and discovered the trailer had been stolen from outside the business throughout the night.

CCTV from a neighbouring business shows unknown persons arrive at the business at 4.05am, hook up the trailer to their vehicle and leave by 4.10am.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver 200 series Landcruiser.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver 200 series Landcruiser.

The trailer contained a number of gas bottles, an air compressor and other equipment used in metal fabrication.

Some of the trailers contents were located dumped in bush land in the area a few hours after the offence was committed, however the trailer hasn’t been retrieved.

The trailer is marked with the call-sign ‘CFTR-1’ and its registration number is 259UHT.

“If you have any information about this offence or the location of the stolen trailer, please contact police,” Snr Const Schmidt said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2002065649.