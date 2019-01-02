Police out in force

FATAL FIVE: Senior Constable Brendon O'Neill and his Emerald Police colleagues urge drivers to stay safe on the roads.

POLICE reported two very high drink driving readings in Central Queensland on Sunday night, one being the highest in Queensland for that day.

Queensland Police Service's Christmas Road Safety Campaign report showed they caught the Moranbah driver with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.25.

The 19-year-old male failed to supply a roadside breath test and was transported to Moranbah Police Station, where he supplied the high reading.

Another driver, a 37-year-old female, was caught on Loch Street, Emerald, with a reading of 0.163.

There were also three drink drivers caught in Emerald on New Year's Day.

The highest reading was recorded by a 49-year-old male driver, who was intercepted on Capricorn Highway with a reading of 0.089.

Acting Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Station, Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Laas, said Emerald police were increasing patrols to detect all traffic offences.

"Since the start of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign on December 14, Emerald police have charged seven drink drivers, five drug drivers, one high speed offence and over 50 tickets have been issued.”

The high speed offence was recorded on December 26, with a 17-year-old male detected at 142 km/h on Fairbairn Dam Road.

Acting Snr Sgt Laas said these figures were higher than the same period last year, where only one drug driver and two drink drivers were detected.

"Drivers are reminded if they are going to consume alcohol, that they have a 'Plan B' to get home safely as Emerald police will be out in force conducting random breath tests anywhere and at any time.”