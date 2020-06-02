Police plead with drivers after spike in Qld road deaths

POLICE have urged motorists "to make better decisions on the roads" after a mid-year report revealed an massive eight per cent increase in fatal traffic crashes across Queensland.

At least three Gympie region people have died on state roads this year, with police figures revealing 91 lives lost on Queensland roads up to June this year.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

*Three Gympie people among 88 dead on Qld roads this year

*Gympie man, 28, killed in horror hwy crash

*2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

A Glenwood couple were killed in a head-on crash at Gunalda in early March, and a 28-year-old Gympie man was one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash at Capella in mid January.

There were 84 deaths reported at the same time last year, meaning an eight per cent increase this year according to the QPS.

Data released last week by the RACQ last week reported different figures but a higher increase this year, with 88 so far in 2020 versus 77 this time last year.

Motorcyclists were "highly represented" in the QPS figures, with riders or passengers accounting for one in four of all fatalities this year.

Road Policing Command Superintendent David Johnson said police were "very concerned" by the current trends.

"Despite less travel occurring on our roads so far this year due to COVID-19, we are seeing more trauma and that is troubling," Superintendent Johnson said.

"Importantly, many of the fatal traffic crashes which have occurred could have been prevented.

"Day-in and day-out, we are seeing road users make poor decisions on our roads and tragically, these decisions are having devastating consequences.

"(Less traffic) does not give anyone a green light to reach ridiculously high speeds or get behind the wheel intoxicated or under the influence of drugs."

Superintendent Johnson said 23 motorcycle riders and passengers had lost their lives this year, with many cases involving high speeds.