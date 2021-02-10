Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was found unresponsive in the back of a divisional van.
Police are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was found unresponsive in the back of a divisional van.
News

Police probe death of man in custody

by Aneeka Simonis
10th Feb 2021 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A homicide investigation is under way after a man died in police custody.

The 30-year-old Keilor Downs man came to police attention after threatening self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy about 12pm last Friday.

After being released from hospital, the man was taken into police custody over a number of outstanding warrants.

Police said he was later found unresponsive in the rear of a divisional van when it arrived at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street in the CBD.

The man was taken to hospital and died on February 8.

Police informed the public of his death on Wednesday and confirmed it would be investigated by homicide squad detectives.

"Officers from Professional Standard Command, as standard practice, will have oversight of the investigation as the incident occurred while the man was in police custody," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Police probe death of man in custody

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Premium Content WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Crime Dramatic footage of the incident which happened on a busy Rockhampton road.

        Authorities confirm ammonium nitrate sparked exclusion zone

        Premium Content Authorities confirm ammonium nitrate sparked exclusion zone

        News An exclusion zone has been set up in a three kilometre radius of the crash.

        CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        Premium Content CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        News Professor Klomp says this is a critical time for regional universities with...

        Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        Premium Content Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        News CS Energy released testing results this week and Banana Shire Council is testing...