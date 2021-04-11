Menu
Police have come across a truck crash blocking a lane of Gregory Developmental Road at Frankfield. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police probe Isaac truck rollover, road closure

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
11th Apr 2021 8:33 AM
A truck with a rear-trailer attached has overturned and blocked traffic on a thoroughfare road in the Isaac region.

But the driver did not alert authorities despite the vehicle blocking one lane of Gregory Developmental Road at Frankfield for almost 12 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an officer came across the scene at 6.29am Sunday but the crash happened about 9.30pm Saturday.

He said a truck recovery team left Mackay at 8am to clear the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no calls made for help from Frankfield overnight.

Investigations are continuing.

