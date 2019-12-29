Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police probe suburban stabbing

Andrew Korner
by
29th Dec 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two men sustained stab wounds at a North Booval house.

Police and paramedics were called to Gledson St about midnight Saturday following reports of an altercations involving several people.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated one adult male with abdominal wounds, before taking him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

A second male aged in his late teens was taken stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital with back wounds. The High Acuity Response Unit also attended the incident.

Police were unable to comment further on the incident, but said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating further.

ipswich crime north booval police stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison after inmate climbs onto roof.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...

        Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        premium_icon Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        News Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Galilee’, ‘Never Gonna Build That Mine’...