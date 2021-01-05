Menu
Police are working with Dysart businesses to prevent break-and-enters.
Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

Kristen Booth
5th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Dysart police are working with local businesses to prevent thefts after a number of break-and-enters across the region.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said while some thefts were reported in Dysart in December, no break-and-enters were reported.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the surrounding towns of Moranbah and Clermont where businesses were targeted with jewellery, cash machines and other property stolen.

Dysart Police are offering to attend local businesses and undertake a security audit to identify any possible weaknesses or vulnerabilities in the premises that could be exploited by thieves.

“It is also a good opportunity to liaise with police and ask any questions you may have about other issues and crime trends affecting our community,” Snr Const. Schmidt said.

“There are also a number of resources available on the Queensland Police Service website that can assist business and homeowners in safe guarding their possessions, such as this business security fact sheet.”

If you wish to take up the offer, email Schmidt.NicholasM@police.qld.gov.au or contact the Dysart Police Station by calling (07) 4950 0199.

