POLICE RAID: Man charged for allegedly producing drugs

A man will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month after a police raid uncovered alleged drug production.

The 35-year-old's Mullett Creek home was searched during the Easter long weekend which resulted in him being charged with numerous drug offences.

The man was charged with numerous drug offences.

The charges include producing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing relevant substances or things, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act, possess utensils or pipes etc for use, fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and authority required to possess explosives.

He is expected to appear in court on May 17.

Police from South Kolan, Gin Gin and Tactical Crime Squad also teamed up to conduct an operation at Norval Park targeting trespassing and similar offences on privately owned land during the Easter long weekend.

The operation resulted in 215 roadside breath tests conducted, three notice to appears issued and 21 traffic infringement notices issued.

Officer in Charge of South Kolan Police Matt Swan, traditional owner Everett Johnson and Bundaberg Sugar general manager of farms Simon Doyle last week said it was frustrating to see people trespassing, stealing and even cutting trees on the private property.

A 36-year-old Wallaville man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 19, for driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

A 33-year-old Innisfail man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 29, for driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence SPER suspension.

A 68-year-old Morganville man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 23, for obstructing a police officer.

Overall, police were happy with campers visiting the Norval Park area, obeying the trespassing signage on the environmental land and respecting the land and wildlife by not leaving rubbish behind.

Sergeant Matthew Swan from South Kolan Police said working with neighbouring divisions was the key to success for this weekend.

"The collaborative approach between the neighbouring divisions is directly reflected in the low number of offences detected given the amount of families on the road over the weekend," he said.

Police will continue to conduct proactive patrols in the area into the cooler months to ensure the continued support of members of the public using the Norval Park area.

