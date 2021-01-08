Police raid uncovers drugs, utensils and bloody syringe

Stephanie Lee Mackay pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. Picture: iStock

A syringe with blood inside, marijuana capsule and methamphetamines were just a few things police found after executing a search warrant at a home in Sapphire Central.

Stephanie Lee Mackay, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant at an address in Sapphire Central at 11.25am on November 6, 2020.

Ms Marsden said inside Mackay’s bedroom, police found a number of items suspected of having been used in connection with drugs, including several clip seal bags, a pair of scissors with black residue on the tips and another pair of scissors with black residue outside the bedroom door.

She said police found a suitcase, which contained an electronic grinder with green residue and a loose hypodermic needle and syringe with what appeared to be a small amount of blood inside.

She said police also found a small clear plastic container with half a pill capsule with a quantity of amber liquid that smelt strongly of marijuana and a clip seal bag with clear liquid and several crystals suspected of being meth.

She said Mackay attended the Anakie Police Station on November 11 and declared the marijuana capsule, meth, syringe and utensils found inside the bedroom and suitcase were hers and had been used in connection with drugs.

Mackay addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said she had stopped using meth “a lot” and was “careless” in not disposing of the needle and syringe properly.

She was ordered to probation for six months with criminal convictions recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

