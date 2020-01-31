DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids

TWO men have been charged after 1000 cannabis plants and thousands of dollars were located at two Central Queensland Properties yesterday.

Detectives from Agnes Waters, Miriam Vale and Gladstone CIB carried out search warrants at a Tableland Rd address in Mount Maria and an Anderson Way address in Agnes Water.

During the search of the Tableland Rd residence just after 10am officers located multiple plants and a hydroponic set up which included lighting equipment, power cords, pots and power timers.

Police located a significant quantity of property including cannabis, cannabis oil, glass pipes and utensils during a warrant executed at the Anderson Way address around 3pm.

A total of 1,000 cannabis plants and more than $70,000 was seized along with 30kg of dried cannabis at both properties.

A 35-year-old Agnes Waters man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, production of dangerous drugs, major possession of a dangerous drugs and proceeds of crime.

A 37-year-old Mount Maria man has also been charged with multiple drug offences.

The duo is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 27.