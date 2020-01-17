Menu
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

Alison Paterson
17th Jan 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:59 AM
A MAN will front court today after police found him in possession of 145 bags of cannabis -

an estimated street value of $1 million.

A Police Media spokeswoman said officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the truck driver for a RBT near Byron Bay yesterday.

Just before 9am, officers stopped the truck on the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, due to the manner of driving.

Police spoke to the driver and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

The man was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession (one being a commercial quantity), and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today (Friday 16 January 2020).

