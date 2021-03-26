Police reveal staggering motorcycle fatality statistic

Gladstone-Benaraby Road claimed another life after a head on crash between a 4WD and a motorcycle. File Picture: Paul Braven / The Observer

Police across the Central Queensland region are pleading with motorcyclists to slow down and ride safely after 21 motorcycle riders have been killed on the state’s roads, with several riders in fatal local crashes.

Rider error is believed by police to be the cause of more than 70 per cent of fatal motorcycle crashes.

The number of motorcycles on Central Queensland roads has soared during COVID, with local motorcycle licencing courses booked solid in 2020.

Just after 1am on February 10, a 26-year-old South Brisbane man was killed on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd, when his motorcycle left the road and he crashed.

On Thursday, a motorcycle rider in his 60s was taken to Gladstone Hospital after he crashed at Barney Point - fortunately he wasn’t killed.

Motorcycle fatalities are up 110 per cent on Queensland roads in 2021 and are more than double the five-year average.

The local Central policing region still leads the way for fatalities, with 22 deaths on Central Queensland roads.

This is an increase of nine deaths on the region’s roads compared to the same time last year, a 69.2 per cent increase, or 57.1 per cent up on the five-year average.

A male and a female patient were taken to the Gladstone Hospital via ambulance following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle off the Bruce Hwy. File Picture

So far this year 66 people have been killed on the roads across the state, 22 more than the same time in 2020.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said the rising rate of motorcycle fatalities was shocking and had prompted police to issue an urgent safety alert to all riders.

“Twenty-one motorcyclists lost in 10 weeks is of extreme concern and we need all riders, particularly those who are inexperienced, to take note and be extra careful on our roads,” Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

“As an avid motorcyclist myself, I know how vulnerable we are as road users and I have seen first-hand how devastating the consequences can be when crashes occur.”

Assistant Commissioner Marcus said a preliminary assessment of fatal motorcycle crashes this year indicated the rider was at fault in at least 70 per cent of cases.

“Rider safety is everyone’s responsibility, but it starts with you as a rider,” he said.

“Your behaviour on the road has direct consequences on your life and those around you.

“With a significant increase in motorcycle registrations in the past 12 months, there are a lot of inexperienced riders on our roads but we have also seen extremely dangerous behaviour across all rider types.”

In an effort to convey the message, police have ramped up speed and general traffic enforcement operations as well as conducting roadside rider engagement.

QPS is also providing safety advice to motorcycle groups in key locations and retailers as part of ongoing efforts to prevent further tragedies.

