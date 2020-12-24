Police rush to Clermont fires started at same time
Police have been called to attend two fires burning in Clermont early Thursday.
Fire crews rushed to a car fire reported at Clermont service station about 7.30am.
A nearby stable is also on fire.
It is not known at this stage whether the two incidents are linked.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said both fires were under control with a crew stationed at each.
She said police were on the way.
