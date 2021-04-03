Police scale back search for missing hiker

Resources being used to search for hiker Manfred Luck who went missing in Girraween National Park have been scaled back this Saturday, six days after the 71-year-old went missing.

The experienced hiker was first reported missing on Monday March 29 after he failed to return from a Sunday hike.

Queensland police said deteriorating weather conditions had contributed to the decision.

"The multi-agency search resumed (Friday) morning for Manfred Luck who was last seen by other hikers on Mount Norman around 10.30am on March 28, with the alarm being raised after he failed to check in to his accommodation in Glen Aplin the same night," they said.

"His vehicle, a 1991 blue Nissan Navara, remains parked at the trail head of Mount Norman.

"The search (on Friday) involved more than 15 Australian Defence Force personnel, over 30 State Emergency Service members, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service, National Parks and Wildlife officers as well as police consisting of ground units, dogs, drones and Polair.

"The terrain has proven challenging, with weather also hampering (Friday's) search efforts."

Terrain searched by QPS for missing man Manfred Luck /CREDIT: QPS

Mr Luck is described as caucasian, around 170cm in height, has a proportionate build with brown hair and brown eyes and was carrying a bag at the time of his disappearance.

Police will continue to canvass the area over the following days with reduced capabilities.

* If anyone who has been hiking in the Girraween National Park and may have seen Mr Luck, contact police on (07) 4681 6400.

