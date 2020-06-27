Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
5601880
5601880
News

Kayak found in search for man overboard

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jun 2020 2:12 PM | Updated: 7:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER police have launched a search and rescue operation for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel south of Gladstone this morning.

At about 10.20am, a mayday call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon was activated shortly after the call.

Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

 

 

A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man who fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.

 

An unmanned kayak that is associated with the yacht has been located at sea by the Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flew in an extensive grid pattern and located the kayak some distance from the larger vessel," a spokewoman said in a statement.

It is unclear how the kayak is involved in the incident, however it is understood the crew member was not on it and fell into the water from the yacht.

LifeFlight’s aeromedical crew searched for several hours, before refuelling, then returning to continue assisting in the search.
LifeFlight’s aeromedical crew searched for several hours, before refuelling, then returning to continue assisting in the search.

The mission was still underway at 5pm.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman said it was "likely" the search would be suspended later tonight.

The sailing yacht has been towed back to land by VMR.

gladstone man overboard sailing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing up with CQ News

        premium_icon Growing up with CQ News

        News As the masthead goes all-digital, we spoke with people who worked for CQ News in the past.

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        News If you own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first...

        Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        premium_icon Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        News Mayor Kerry Hayes said Queensland Health was still the lead agency in the Central...