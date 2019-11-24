Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area. Queensland Police
News

Police search for missing vessel in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A SEARCH is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks missing vessel queensland police search water search whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News After headlines, funerals and coronial inquests fade, the devastated loved ones of those claimed by MDMA overdoses are left trying to make sense of their loss.

        Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        premium_icon Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

        News The Emerald Lions Club and Central Queensland schools are organising hampers for...

        Capture a merry memory for free

        Capture a merry memory for free

        News Santa is visiting Harvey Norman in Emerald until December 22.

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News Explore facts and impacts of party drugs with The Ripple Effect