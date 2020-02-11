Police search for the owners of electrical cable

LOST: Assistance is sought to identify the owners of the electrical wire found at an address at Dysart.

LOST: Assistance is sought to identify the owners of the electrical wire found at an address at Dysart.

POLICE have called on public assistance to find out where a pile of electrical cable has come from.

Detectives from the Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch found the cable on February 7 when they executed a search warrant at a Dysart address.

DSC Eddy Rogers said it had been cut into lengths of about six feet (180cm).

Police are asking for assistance to identify the owners of the wire, which is believed to have come from a location in the Dysart or Middlemount area.

The wire is stamped with 0075 M (L) OLEX 2007 V-90 ELECTRICAL CABLE 0.6/1kV 17-07.

The wire is stamped with the following particulars:

‘0075 M (L) OLEX 2007 V-90 ELECTRICAL CABLE 0.6/1kV 17-07’

“If you can provide police with any information relating to this electrical cabling or other thefts of copper wire in the Dysart and Middlemount area, please contact police and quote reference number QP2000270947,” Rogers said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.