Menu
Login
Korean national Joohee Han has gone missing near Tully.
Korean national Joohee Han has gone missing near Tully.
News

Search for missing bushwalker

by The Cairns Post
7th Jun 2018 8:27 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a 25-year-old woman missing in Tully.

Joohee Han was last seen on Thursday, May 31 at a supermarket in Tully.

She was last in contact with a friend about 11.10am on Friday, June 1, advising she was on a bushwalk at Mount Tyson in Tully.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Joohee is a Korean national and is described as 145cm tall with a proportionate build, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Joohee or who may have walked the Mt Tyson track between Friday and today is urged to contact police.

cairns editors picks missing bushwalker queensland tully

Top Stories

    Tieri jerky business recognised nationally

    Tieri jerky business recognised nationally

    News A family owned Beef Jerky business in Tieri celebrated last week.

    High tea to raise funds for school

    High tea to raise funds for school

    News Springsure is in for a special treat this month.

    Health is taking the back seat

    Health is taking the back seat

    News Simple steps for men to improve their health.

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A hammer was produced in Emerald school fight.

    Local Partners