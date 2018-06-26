Police search on William Tyrrell’s birthday

William hasn’t been seen since 2014. Picture: NSW Police

WILLIAM Tyrrell's seventh birthday will pass without presents or cake as police search teams continue scouring bushland almost four years after he disappeared.

The then three-year-old boy vanished from his grandmother's yard in the NSW mid- north coastal town of Kendall in September 2014.

Since then investigators have questioned suspects, investigated sightings and seized thousands of pieces of evidence but found no proven links to William - including his now infamous Spider-Man suit.

Some 50 members of the NSW Police public order riot squad were called in to scour three-square kilometres of bushland at the end of William's grandmother's street earlier in June.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin at the time said investigators were not ruling out that William was still alive - but admitted they held very grave concerns.

Police search the area opposite the house in Bennaroon Drive where William Tyrrell went missing. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Police hope that by leaving no stone unturned they'll be able to prove William did not simply wander into the bush and succumb to misadventure.

"So we can show, beyond reasonable doubt, that William's disappearance was the result of human intervention," Det Chief Insp Jubelin told reporters.

-AAP