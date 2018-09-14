Police seek man linked to beach assault allegations

The assault reportedly occurred at the beachfront area of Far Beach.

The assault reportedly occurred at the beachfront area of Far Beach. Tony Martin

POLICE have called on the public for more information about an alleged assault at a Mackay region beach.

Mackay police are investigating the reported assault against a woman said to have happened between 3.20pm and 4pm on Tuesday, September 11 at the beachfront at Petrie Street, Far Beach.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police had been provided with a description of a man who "may be able to assist with the investigation".

Details on the alleged incident were scarce at this stage, but police were hoping to find out more from observant members of the public, he said.

The man who may be able to assist in the investigation was described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late 40s, with a light/fair complexion and clean shaven.

He was further described as having short, sandy grey-coloured hair and was reported to be wearing a blue-coloured shirt and light-coloured cargo-style pants.

Snr Const Smith urged anyone who might be able to assist to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 13 14 44, or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) on 1800 333 000.