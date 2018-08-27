Menu
$80,000 cash was found concealed in a car, in a bust led by Sgt Sebastian Pollock.
Crime

Police seize $80k in Carnarvon Hwy stop

27th Aug 2018 2:40 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM

A TOTAL $80,000 in cash has allegedly been found alongside cannabis in a routine traffic stop.

At around 3.30pm police conducted a routine traffic stop; a search revealed $80,000 cash and a small quantity of cannabis concealed in the Holden sedan.

Two men from Emerald, age 24 and 27, were arrested and charged with multiple offences relating to possession of property suspected with being proceeds of crime, as well as drug possession.

Sergeant Sebastian Pollock of Roma Road Policing Unit said the seizure represents a step towards slowing the supply of drugs to the community.

"We'll take any opportunity to interrupt the supply chain, and this is a good example of that."

The two men were released on bail that night and will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on September 19.

 

Officer in Charge Sgt Sebastian Pollock led the bust on Friday afternoon.
