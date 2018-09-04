Menu
Login
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police sergeant suspended over shoplifting accusations

4th Sep 2018 4:51 PM

A SERGEANT with the Queensland Police Service is due to appear in a Mackay court accused of eight counts of shoplifting.

The 50-year-old man from the Central Region has been suspended from service, according to a statement from police.

He's being investigated "in relation to unlawfully taking property from a supermarket on multiple occasions".

The officer has been issued with a Notice to Appear over eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He's due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, QPS stated.

It said it was "committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability" and the public was always informed when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

mackay court mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School held a rain dance last Friday to help raise money for drought-stricken farmers.

    • 4th Sep 2018 5:00 PM
    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    Region's first-ever hackathon to be action-packed

    News Central Highlands HACKCQ will be an action-packed weekend.

    Tips to beat dementia

    Tips to beat dementia

    News A five stage process to keeping your brain healthy to avoid dementia

    Local Partners