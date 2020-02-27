Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police shut down huge suburban drug operation

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have shut down a major drug operation and allegedly seized a huge amount of illegal drugs from a Jensen home.

Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Croswell said police arrested three men on Wednesday in the closure of the "long operation".

The drugs seized allegedly include methamphetamines.

Sen-Sgt Croswell said the arrests were allegedly connected to another large drug seizure last week where a Townsville man was arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a spare tyre.

The three men will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

More details to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs meth

Just In

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
    • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Highlands celebrates its women

        Central Highlands celebrates its women

        News Libraries across the region will host morning tea for International Women’s Day.

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students

        Two people injured in vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Two people injured in vehicle rollover

        News They were both taken to hospital.

        Fetching new idea for Moranbah pet owners

        premium_icon Fetching new idea for Moranbah pet owners

        Pets & Animals Every man and his dog could soon have a place to play in Moranbah, as council...