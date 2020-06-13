Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
Crime

Police station fire-bombed by molotov cocktail

by KASEY WILKINS
13th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Launceston Police Station was hit by a molotov cocktail late Friday night, with officers saying it put lives at serious risk.

About 10.50pm, the weapon was thrown into the rear car park of the station.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident and the item self-extinguished a short time later, however the building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Tasmania Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

Originally published as Police station attacked with molotov cocktail

crime fire bomb police

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        premium_icon CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        News ‘Women in STEM’ will be held as part of the Festival of STEM

        CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        premium_icon CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        Business The Bowen Basin mine was officially opened less than a year ago.

        Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        premium_icon Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        News Travel restrictions for Queensland’s Indigenous peoples were eased today to ‘stage...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19